Pathology Imaging Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pathology imaging system uses the latest technology of scanners and software for digitizing the slides for pathological examinations. It has replaced the traditional pathology workflow of slides and microscope.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pathology Imaging Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pathology Imaging Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pathology Imaging Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Imaging Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pathology Imaging Systems include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Perkin Elmer, Siemens, Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Sakura Finetek, DigiPath and Carl Zeiss Meditec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pathology Imaging Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Imaging Systems

Accessories and Software Services

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Leica Biosystems

Perkin Elmer

Siemens

Olympus Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Sakura Finetek

DigiPath

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Hamamatsu Photonics

3D-Histech

Landing Med

Motic (Xiamen)Electric

Huayin Medical Laboratory

Imsight

Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.

Neusoft Group

Winning Health Technology Group Co.,Ltd.

Hangzhou Century Co.,Ltd

Micro-tech (nanjing) Co.,ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pathology Imaging Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pathology Imaging Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pathology Imaging Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pathology Imaging Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pathology Imaging Systems Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pathology Imaging Systems Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pathology Imaging Systems Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pathology Imaging System

