Pathology Imaging Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pathology imaging system uses the latest technology of scanners and software for digitizing the slides for pathological examinations. It has replaced the traditional pathology workflow of slides and microscope.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pathology Imaging Systems in global, including the following market information:
- Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Pathology Imaging Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pathology Imaging Systems market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Imaging Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pathology Imaging Systems include GE Healthcare, Leica Biosystems, Perkin Elmer, Siemens, Olympus Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Sakura Finetek, DigiPath and Carl Zeiss Meditec, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pathology Imaging Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Imaging Systems
- Accessories and Software Services
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Pathology Imaging Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- GE Healthcare
- Leica Biosystems
- Perkin Elmer
- Siemens
- Olympus Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Sakura Finetek
- DigiPath
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Hamamatsu Photonics
- 3D-Histech
- Landing Med
- Motic (Xiamen)Electric
- Huayin Medical Laboratory
- Imsight
- Beijing Wandong Medical Technology Co.,Ltd.
- Neusoft Group
- Winning Health Technology Group Co.,Ltd.
- Hangzhou Century Co.,Ltd
- Micro-tech (nanjing) Co.,ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pathology Imaging Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pathology Imaging Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pathology Imaging Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pathology Imaging Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pathology Imaging Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pathology Imaging Systems Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pathology Imaging Systems Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pathology Imaging Systems Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pathology Imaging System
