Global Acrylonitrile Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Acrylonitrile market was valued at 112.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.19% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Acrylonitrile is an organic compound with the formula CH2CHCN. It is a clear, colorless liquid with a slightly pungent odor. And it is also a hazardous chemical substance and regulated as such throughout most of the world.Acrylonitrile is an important monomer for the manufacture of useful plastics such as polyacrylonitrile. It is reactive and toxic at low doses.Acrylonitrile industry has low technology barrier and is labor intensive industry.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world acrylonitrile industry. The main market players are Ineos, Ascend performance Materials, AnQore, Asahi Kasei, Jilin Petrochemical Company. The production of acrylonitrile will increase to 6255.1 K MT in 2016 from 5019.6 K MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.50%. Global Acrylonitrile capacity utilization rate remained at around 82.55% in 2015. In consumption market, the global consumption value of Acrylonitrile increases with the 0.13% average growth rate.

Europe and China are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 51.12% of the global consumption volume in total. Acrylonitrile has mainly two production technologies, which include propylene method and propane method. And recently, propylene method is the common method in production of acrylonitrile. As acrylonitrile is main raw material of some chemicals, the downstream application industries will need more acrylonitrile. So, acrylonitrile has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce high purity and good performance acrylonitrile through improving technology. The major raw materials for acrylonitrile are propylene, propane and ammonia. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product will impact on the production cost of Acrylonitrile. The production cost of acrylonitrile is also an important factor which could impact the price of acrylonitrile. The acrylonitrile manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method. We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. In past five years, the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, there is decreasing trend in gross margin.

By Market Verdors:

Ineos

Ascend performance Materials

Cornerstone

Unigel

AnQore

Saratovorgsintez Saratov

Repsol Chemicals

Petkim

Taekwang Industrial

Formosa Plastics

Shanghai Secco Petrochemical

CPDC

Anqing Petrochemical

Asahi Kasei

Jilin Petrochemical Company

Wanda Petrochemical

Shandong Qilu Petrochemical Qitai Petrochemical

Reliance Industries

By Types:

Propylene Method

Propane Method

By Applications:

Acrylic Fibres

ABS and SAN resins

Acrylamide

NBR

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Acrylonitrile Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Propylene Method

1.4.3 Propane Method

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Acrylic Fibres

1.5.3 ABS and SAN resins

1.5.4 Acrylamide

1.5.5 NBR

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Acrylonitrile Market

1.8.1 Global Acrylonitrile Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Acrylonitrile Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Acrylonitrile Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Acrylonitrile Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Acrylonitrile Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Acrylonitrile Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Acrylonitrile Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 North America Acrylonitrile Sales Volume

