Pedicle Screw Systems Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Pedicle Screw Systems
Over the last two decades, there has been a significant progress in the pedicle screw instrumentation technique for the spine. The use of pedicle screws has gradually progressed from the use in the lumbar spine to their use in more complex anatomy such as the thoracic and thoracolumbar level. The pedicular screws have several advantages over the conventional rod and hook constructs. The pedicular screw allows spinal arthrodesis stability and offers three column control over the spinal elements thereby improving deformation. The placement of the pedicle screw is independent of the laminar integrity thereby expanding its application to a different level of spinal pathologies such as degenerative, oncologic, degenerative and deformity correction.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pedicle Screw Systems in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pedicle Screw Systems market was valued at 483.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 607 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Conical Pedicle Screw Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pedicle Screw Systems include DePuySynthes, Orthopeadic Implant, Z-medical, Globus Medical, Alphatec Spine, Aesculap Implant Systems, CTL Medical Corporation, LDR Holding and X-spine Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pedicle Screw Systems companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Conical Pedicle Screw
- Cylindrical PedicleScrew
- Dual Cored Pedicle Screw
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pedicle Screw Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pedicle Screw Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- DePuySynthes
- Orthopeadic Implant
- Z-medical
- Globus Medical
- Alphatec Spine
- Aesculap Implant Systems
- CTL Medical Corporation
- LDR Holding
- X-spine Systems
- Auxein Medical
- Sanyou Medical
- Fule Science&Technology
- Canwell Medical Co.,Ltd
- TINAVI Medical
- Weigao Group
- Kinetic Medical
- Ak Medical
- MicroPort
- Double Medical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pedicle Screw Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pedicle Screw Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pedicle Screw Systems Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pedicle Screw Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pedicle Screw Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pedicle Screw Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pedicle Screw Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pedicle Screw Systems Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pedicle Screw Systems Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pedicle Screw Systems Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pedicle Screw Systems Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by
