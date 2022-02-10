Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) market was valued at 31.52 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.86% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.The global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016. The global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI). Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) in global. Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Polyetherimide (PEI). Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

By Market Verdors:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals

By Types:

Unreinforced

Reinforced

By Applications:

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Unreinforced

1.4.3 Reinforced

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Electronics

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Medical

1.5.5 Tableware/Catering

1.5.6 Aircraft

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market

1.8.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Polyetherimide (PEI) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

