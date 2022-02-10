Global Brazing Materials Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Brazing Materials market was valued at 14.76 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.18% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Brazing is a metal joining process utilizing a filler metal that melts above 840ºF and below the melting point of the base metals.The American Welding Society defines brazing as “a group of joining processes that produces coalescence of materials by heating them to the brazing temperature in the presence of a filler metal having a liquidus above 840°F (450°C) and below the solidus of the base metal. The filler metal is distributed between the closely fitted faying surfaces of the joint by capillary action.” Brazing then must meet each of three criteria: 1. The parts must be joined without melting the base metals. 2. The filler metal must have a liquidus temperature above 840°F (450°C). 3. The filler metal must wet the base metal surfaces and be drawn into or held in the joint by capillary action.

Brazing Materials include powders, pastes, coated-rods, preformed, rings, wire and fluxes.The major filler metal contain silver brazing alloys, Copper brazing alloys, Aluminum brazing alloys, nickel brazing alloys. At present, in developed countries, the Brazing Materials industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Asia.

By Market Verdors:

Lucas-Milhaupt

Harris Products Group

Huaguang

Umicore

Voestalpine Böhler Welding

Prince & Izant

Aimtek

Linbraze

Wieland Edelmetalle (SAXONIA)

VBC Group

Materion

Indian Solder and Braze Alloys

Saru Silver Alloy

Morgan Advanced Materials

Stella Welding Alloys

Pietro Galliani Brazing

Sentes-BIR

Wall Colmonoy

Asia General

Seleno

Boway

Yuguang

Huayin

Huale

Vacuumeschmelze

Metglas

By Types:

Silver Brazing Alloys

Copper Brazing Alloys

Aluminum Brazing Alloys

Nickel Brazing Alloys

By Applications:

Automobile

Aviation

Oil and Gas

Electrical Industry

Household Appliances

Power Distribution

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Brazing Materials Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Brazing Materials Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Silver Brazing Alloys

1.4.3 Copper Brazing Alloys

1.4.4 Aluminum Brazing Alloys

1.4.5 Nickel Brazing Alloys

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Brazing Materials Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Aviation

1.5.4 Oil and Gas

1.5.5 Electrical Industry

1.5.6 Household Appliances

1.5.7 Power Distribution

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Brazing Materials Market

1.8.1 Global Brazing Materials Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Brazing Materials Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Brazing Materials Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Brazing Materials Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Brazing Materials Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

