Global Epoxy Adhesive Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Epoxy Adhesive market was valued at 2232.63 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.61% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Epoxy adhesives are primarily composed of epoxy resin and curing agent. Epoxy adhesives are supplied in both one-component package and two-component package depending on curing agent used and curing method applied.

Two-component Epoxy adhesives are prepared by packing epoxy composition and curing agent composition separately. They cure soon after mixing the two components together. Almost all room temperature cure epoxy adhesives are supplied in two-component package. One-component epoxy adhesives are prepared and supplied by mixing all formulated components in advance including epoxy resin and curing agent. One-component epoxy adhesives usually need cure at elevated temperature and store at low temperature in a refrigerator or even freezer. Epoxy adhesives have been widely used as typical reactive adhesives for various applications ranging from general industry, construction, electronics assembly, automobile production to aerospace market.Global Epoxy Adhesive key players include Henkel, Hexion, Sika, DuPont, Shanghai Kangda New Materials, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 27%. Asia Pacific is the largest market, with a share about 58%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share over 34 percent. In terms of product, Two-component is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Automotive, followed by Industrial Equipment and Construction, etc.

By Market Verdors:

Henkel

Hexion

Sika

DuPont

Shanghai Kangda New Materials

H.B. Fuller

Bostik

3M

Lord Corporation

Huntsman

Mapei

Ashland

MasterBond

ITW Performance Polymers

Adhesives Technology Corp

Jowat Adhesives

Permabond

By Types:

One-component

Two-component

By Applications:

Automotive

Construction

Industrial Equipment

Electrical & Electronics

Energy & Power

