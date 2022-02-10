Global Holographic Grating Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Holographic Grating market was valued at 194.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A holographic grating is a type of diffraction grating formed by an interference-fringe field of two laser beams whose standing-wave pattern is exposed to a polished substrate coated with photoresist. Processing of the exposed medium results in a pattern of straight lines with a sinusoidal crosssection. A diffraction grating is an optical element that diffracts energy into its constituent wavelengths. The groove density, depth and profile of a diffraction grating dictate the spectral range, efficiency, resolution and performance of the diffraction grating.

There are typically two different types of diffraction grating – the ruled grating and the holographic grating. A ruled diffraction grating is produced by a ruling engine that cuts grooves into the coating on the grating substrate (typically glass coated with a thin reflective layer) using a diamond tipped tool. A holographic diffraction grating is produced using a photolithographic technique. The most common type of holographic diffraction grating are plane gratings and concave gratings.The Top 5 players in 2019 are HORIBA, Newport Corporation, Edmund Optics, Shimadzu Corporation, Kaiser Optical Systems and Zeiss. They accounted for 58.08% of the global revenue share in total.

By Market Verdors:

HORIBA

Newport Corporation

Edmund Optics

Shimadzu Corporation

Zeiss

Dynasil Corporation

Kaiser Optical Systems

Spectrogon AB

Headwall Photonics

Thorlabs

Photop Technologies

Spectrum Scientific

Wasatch Photonics

GratingWorks

Shenyang Yibeite Optics

By Types:

Plane Type Holographic Grating

Concave Type Holographic Grating

By Applications:

Laser

Astronomy

Optical Telecom

Monochromator and Spectrometer

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Holographic Grating Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Holographic Grating Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Plane Type Holographic Grating

1.4.3 Concave Type Holographic Grating

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Holographic Grating Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Laser

1.5.3 Astronomy

1.5.4 Optical Telecom

1.5.5 Monochromator and Spectrometer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Holographic Grating Market

1.8.1 Global Holographic Grating Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Holographic Grating Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Holographic Grating Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Holographic Grating Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Holographic Grating Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

3.1 Global Holographic Grating Sales Volume Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Holographic Grating Sales Revenue Market Share by Region

