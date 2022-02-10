Synthetic Flocculant Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Synthetic Flocculant market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyacrylamides Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Synthetic Flocculant include SNF Group, BASF, Huntsman, Akzonobel and Hydrite Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Synthetic Flocculant manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyacrylamides
- Polyethylene-Imines
- Polyamides-Amines
- Polyamines
- Polyethylene-Oxide
- Others
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Power-generation
- Metal and Mining
- Water Treatment
- Others
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Synthetic Flocculant Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Synthetic Flocculant revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Synthetic Flocculant revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Synthetic Flocculant sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Synthetic Flocculant sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SNF Group
- BASF
- Huntsman
- Akzonobel
- Hydrite Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Synthetic Flocculant Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Synthetic Flocculant Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Synthetic Flocculant Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Synthetic Flocculant Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Synthetic Flocculant Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Flocculant Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Synthetic Flocculant Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Synthetic Flocculant Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Synthetic Flocculant Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Synthetic Flocculant Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Synthetic Flocculant Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Synthetic Flocculant Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Synthetic Flocculant Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Flocculant Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Synthetic Flocculant Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Synthetic Flocculant Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
