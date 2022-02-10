Natural Leather Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Natural Leather market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pig Leather Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Natural Leather include Eagle Ottawa, Bader GmbH, Boxmark, GST Autoleather, Sichuan Zhenjing, Shandong Dexin, Zhejiang Tongtianxing, Xingye and Feng An, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Natural Leather manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Natural Leather Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Pig Leather

Cow Leather

Sheep Leather

Global Natural Leather Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Leather Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Furniture

Automotive

Shoes

Other

Global Natural Leather Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Natural Leather Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Natural Leather revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Natural Leather revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Natural Leather sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Natural Leather sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eagle Ottawa

Bader GmbH

Boxmark

GST Autoleather

Sichuan Zhenjing

Shandong Dexin

Zhejiang Tongtianxing

Xingye

Feng An

Guangdong Tannery

GanSu HongLiang

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Natural Leather Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Natural Leather Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Natural Leather Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Natural Leather Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Natural Leather Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Natural Leather Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Natural Leather Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Natural Leather Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Natural Leather Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Natural Leather Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Natural Leather Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Natural Leather Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Natural Leather Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Leather Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Natural Leather Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Natural Leather Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Natural Leather Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

