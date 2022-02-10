Detonating Cord Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Detonating Cord market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Outdoor Detonating Cord Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Detonating Cord include Austin Power (USA), Gulf Oil Corp (USA), Dyno Nobel (USA), Orica (Australia), EPC Groupe (France), Maxam (Spain), Solar Industries (India), AEL (South Africa) and Sasol (South Africa), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Detonating Cord manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Detonating Cord Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Detonating Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Outdoor Detonating Cord

Safe Detonating Cord

Global Detonating Cord Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Detonating Cord Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Military

Mining

Other

Global Detonating Cord Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Detonating Cord Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

iNorth America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provdes analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Detonating Cord revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Detonating Cord revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Detonating Cord sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Detonating Cord sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Austin Power (USA)

Gulf Oil Corp (USA)

Dyno Nobel (USA)

Orica (Australia)

EPC Groupe (France)

Maxam (Spain)

Solar Industries (India)

AEL (South Africa)

Sasol (South Africa)

AECI (South Africa)

ENAEX (Chile)

Jiangxi Weiyuan (China)

Hunan Nanling (China)

Poly Explosives Group (China)

Hongda Blasting (China)

Fujian Haixia (China)

Yunnan Civil Explosive (China)

Yahua Industrial (China)

North Special Energy (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Detonating Cord Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Detonating Cord Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Detonating Cord Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Detonating Cord Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Detonating Cord Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Detonating Cord Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Detonating Cord Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Detonating Cord Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Detonating Cord Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Detonating Cord Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Detonating Cord Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Detonating Cord Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Detonating Cord Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Detonating Cord Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Detonating Cord Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Detonating Cord Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Detonating Cord Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

