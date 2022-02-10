News

Diamond Cutting Wire Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Diamond Cutting Wire market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

0.12 mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Diamond Cutting Wire include LOG-O-MATIC (Germany), Meyer Burger (Germany), Ashahi Diamond (Japan), Nakamura (Japan), Changsha DIAT (China) and Zhejiang Tony (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Diamond Cutting Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • 0.12 mm
  • 0.14 mm
  • 0.26 mm
  • Other

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Arts And Crafts Processing
  • Material Industry
  • Other

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Diamond Cutting Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Diamond Cutting Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Diamond Cutting Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
  • Key companies Diamond Cutting Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • LOG-O-MATIC (Germany)
  • Meyer Burger (Germany)
  • Ashahi Diamond (Japan)
  • Nakamura (Japan)
  • Changsha DIAT (China)
  • Zhejiang Tony (China)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diamond Cutting Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diamond Cutting Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diamond Cutting Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diamond Cutting Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diamond Cutting Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diamond Cutting Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Cutting Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diamond Cutting Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diamond Cutting Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

