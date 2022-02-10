Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A ticket machine, also known as a Ticket Vending Machine (TVM), is a vending machine, which produces tickets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) market was valued at 676.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 901.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Civil Aviation Self-Service Ticket Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) include innovation in traffic systems, Omron, Parkeon, Scheidt & Bachmann, Xerox, AEP, DUCATI Energia, Genfare and GRGBanking, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Civil Aviation Self-Service Ticket Machines

Train Ticket Vending Machine

Ticket Vending Machines

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Railway Stations

Subway Stations

Bus Stations

Airports

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Passenger Ticket Vending Machine (TVM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

innovation in traffic systems

Omron

Parkeon

Scheidt & Bachmann

Xerox

AEP

DUCATI Energia

Genfare

GRGBanking

ICA

IER

Sigma

Shanghai Huahong

