Ornidazole Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ornidazole market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ornidazole include Suyash Laboratories (India), Endoc Pharma (India), Lasa Loboratory (India), Supor Group (China), Nanjing Sanhome (China), Huadong Medicine Bodyguard (China) and Hunan Jiudian (China), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ornidazole manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ornidazole Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ornidazole Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Powder

Particles

Global Ornidazole Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ornidazole Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Ornidazole Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Ornidazole Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ornidazole revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ornidazole revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ornidazole sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Ornidazole sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Suyash Laboratories (India)

Endoc Pharma (India)

Lasa Loboratory (India)

Supor Group (China)

Nanjing Sanhome (China)

Huadong Medicine Bodyguard (China)

Hunan Jiudian (China)

