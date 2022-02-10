Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paving and concreting equipment are used to perform tasks such as paving, grading, compacting, concreting, and supply and mixing of concrete on the construction site.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paving and Concreting Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Paving and Concreting Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paving and Concreting Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Compactors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paving and Concreting Equipment include Caterpillar, Volvo Construction Equipment, Atlas Copco, BOMAG and Leibherr Construction Machines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paving and Concreting Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Compactors

Pavers

Concreting equipment

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Municipal

Highway

Bridge

Other

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paving and Concreting Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paving and Concreting Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paving and Concreting Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Paving and Concreting Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Caterpillar

Volvo Construction Equipment

Atlas Copco

BOMAG

Leibherr Construction Machines

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paving and Concreting Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paving and Concreting Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paving and Concreting Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paving and Concreting Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paving and Concreting Equipment Players in Global Market

