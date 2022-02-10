Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pea protein provides digestibility and is a good source of nutrition for children and elderly people.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pea Protein Processing Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pea Protein Processing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pea Protein Processing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Fractionation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pea Protein Processing Equipment include ANDRITZ, Buhler, GEA Group, SATAKE, AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY, ALFA LAVAL, Alvan Blanch, ARVOS Group and Flottweg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pea Protein Processing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Fractionation

Dry Fractionation

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food

Health Care Products

Medicine

Other

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pea Protein Processing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pea Protein Processing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pea Protein Processing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Pea Protein Processing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ANDRITZ

Buhler

GEA Group

SATAKE

AKYUREK TECHNOLOGY

ALFA LAVAL

Alvan Blanch

ARVOS Group

Flottweg

Hosokawa Micron Group

JK Machinery

Prater

Rauscher Engineering

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pea Protein Processing Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pea Protein Processing Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pea Protein Processing Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pea Protein Processing Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pea Protein Processing Equipment Players in Global Market

