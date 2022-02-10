Industrial Explosives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Industrial Explosives market was valued at 11630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Explosives include Orica, IPL, MAXAM, AEL, Sasol, AUSTIN, ENAEX, BME Mining and Yunnan Anning chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Explosives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Industrial Explosives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ammonium Nitrate Explosive
- Anfo Explosives
- Other
Global Industrial Explosives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coal Mine
- Metallurgy
- Petroleum Geology
- Transport Water And Electricity
- Forestry Construction
- Other
Global Industrial Explosives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Industrial Explosives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Industrial Explosives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Industrial Explosives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Industrial Explosives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Orica
- IPL
- MAXAM
- AEL
- Sasol
- AUSTIN
- ENAEX
- BME Mining
- Yunnan Anning chemical
- Jiangnan
- GUIZHOU JIULIAN
- Gezhouba Explosive
- Nanlingminbao
- Shengli Group
- Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group
- Poly Explosives
- Fujian Haixia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Explosives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Explosives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Explosives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Explosives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Explosives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Explosives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Explosives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Explosives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Explosives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Explosives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Explosives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Explosives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Explosives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Explosives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Explosives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Explosives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
