Industrial Explosives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Industrial Explosives market was valued at 11630 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 16550 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Explosives include Orica, IPL, MAXAM, AEL, Sasol, AUSTIN, ENAEX, BME Mining and Yunnan Anning chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Explosives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Explosives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ammonium Nitrate Explosive

Anfo Explosives

Other

Global Industrial Explosives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coal Mine

Metallurgy

Petroleum Geology

Transport Water And Electricity

Forestry Construction

Other

Global Industrial Explosives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Industrial Explosives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Explosives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Explosives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Explosives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Industrial Explosives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orica

IPL

MAXAM

AEL

Sasol

AUSTIN

ENAEX

BME Mining

Yunnan Anning chemical

Jiangnan

GUIZHOU JIULIAN

Gezhouba Explosive

Nanlingminbao

Shengli Group

Sichuan Yahua Industrial Group

Poly Explosives

Fujian Haixia

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Explosives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Explosives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Explosives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Explosives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Explosives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Explosives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Explosives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Explosives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Explosives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Explosives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Explosives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Explosives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Explosives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Explosives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Explosives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Explosives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

