News

Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

Robots perform complex tasks with high speed, precision, and accuracy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Domestic Service Robotics in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Personal Domestic Service Robotics companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-personal-domestic-service-robotics-2022-2028-219

The global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Professional Service Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Domestic Service Robotics include iRobot, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Yujin Robots, Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate, ECOVACS, Future Robot, GeckoSystems and Hanool Robotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Domestic Service Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Professional Service Robots
  • Personal Service Robots

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Pet Feeding
  • Multimedia
  • Security
  • Clean
  • Other

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • iRobot
  • LG Electronics
  • Samsung Electronics
  • Yujin Robots
  • Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate
  • ECOVACS
  • Future Robot
  • GeckoSystems
  • Hanool Robotics
  • Hayward Industries
  • Hoover
  • Intel
  • Jibo
  • Mamirobot
  • Matsutek
  • Maytronics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in Global Market

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales Market Report 2021

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Research Report 2021

Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Outlook 2021

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore9 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Content Intelligence Industry to 2026 – by Top Companies Adobe, M-Files, OpenText, Curata, Scoop.it, Social Bakers, Atomic Reach, OneSpot, Vennli, and Idio

December 15, 2021

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2021-2028

December 27, 2021

Interline Transfer CCD Image Sensors Market Trends with Industry Size, Demand, Developments, Industry Statistics, Potential Growth, Regional Opportunity | Canon, On Semiconductor, Samsung

December 14, 2021

Color Ultrasound Market Study for 2021 to 2028 Providing Information on Key Players, Growth Drivers and Industry Challenges

December 14, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button