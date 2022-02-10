Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Robots perform complex tasks with high speed, precision, and accuracy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Domestic Service Robotics in global, including the following market information:
- Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Personal Domestic Service Robotics companies in 2021 (%)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-personal-domestic-service-robotics-2022-2028-219
The global Personal Domestic Service Robotics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Professional Service Robots Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Domestic Service Robotics include iRobot, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Yujin Robots, Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate, ECOVACS, Future Robot, GeckoSystems and Hanool Robotics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Domestic Service Robotics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Professional Service Robots
- Personal Service Robots
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Pet Feeding
- Multimedia
- Security
- Clean
- Other
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Personal Domestic Service Robotics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- iRobot
- LG Electronics
- Samsung Electronics
- Yujin Robots
- Bosch und Siemens Hausgerate
- ECOVACS
- Future Robot
- GeckoSystems
- Hanool Robotics
- Hayward Industries
- Hoover
- Intel
- Jibo
- Mamirobot
- Matsutek
- Maytronics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Domestic Service Robotics Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Domestic Service Robotics Players in Global Market
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Sales Market Report 2021
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Research Report 2021
Global Personal Domestic Service Robotics Market Outlook 2021