Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal protective equipment refers to the personal protective equipment provided to protect workers from accidents and occupational hazards in the course of labor production.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Protective Equipment for Mining in global, including the following market information:
- Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Personal Protective Equipment for Mining companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protective Clothing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipment for Mining include 3M, Ansell, Honeywell International, MSA, AJ Charnaud, Cordova Safety Products, Cestus, DowDuPont and Ergodyne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Protective Equipment for Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Protective Clothing
- Zrespiratory Protection
- Eye And Face Protection
- Foot Protection
- Fall Protection
- Hand Protection
- Head Protection
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Energy Mineral
- Metal Mineral
- Other
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Mining revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Mining revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Mining sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Personal Protective Equipment for Mining sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Ansell
- Honeywell International
- MSA
- AJ Charnaud
- Cordova Safety Products
- Cestus
- DowDuPont
- Ergodyne
- Moldex
- MadGrip
- NATIONAL SAFETY APPAREL
- Protective Industrial Products
- Sensear
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Protective Equipment for Mining Product Type
