Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Personal tracker is a GPS tracking locator for individuals, and it is also suitable for the positioning monitoring of vehicles, valuable goods and pets.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Safety Tracking Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Personal Safety Tracking Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal Safety Tracking Devices market was valued at 1003.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1669.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
GPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal Safety Tracking Devices include Amber Alert GPS, AngelSense, BrickHouseSecurity, Le Vise Products, Location Based Technologies, Trax, KJB Security, Lineable and SPOT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal Safety Tracking Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- GPS
- Bluetooth
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Children
- Elderly
- Adults
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Amber Alert GPS
- AngelSense
- BrickHouseSecurity
- Le Vise Products
- Location Based Technologies
- Trax
- KJB Security
- Lineable
- SPOT
- Spy Tec International
- Trackimo
- WEENECT
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Safety Tracking Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players in Global Market
