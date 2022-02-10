Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Personal tracker is a GPS tracking locator for individuals, and it is also suitable for the positioning monitoring of vehicles, valuable goods and pets.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Safety Tracking Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Personal Safety Tracking Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Safety Tracking Devices market was valued at 1003.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1669.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

GPS Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Safety Tracking Devices include Amber Alert GPS, AngelSense, BrickHouseSecurity, Le Vise Products, Location Based Technologies, Trax, KJB Security, Lineable and SPOT, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Safety Tracking Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

GPS

Bluetooth

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children

Elderly

Adults

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Personal Safety Tracking Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amber Alert GPS

AngelSense

BrickHouseSecurity

Le Vise Products

Location Based Technologies

Trax

KJB Security

Lineable

SPOT

Spy Tec International

Trackimo

WEENECT

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Personal Safety Tracking Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal Safety Tracking Devices Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Safety Tracking Devices Players in Global Market

