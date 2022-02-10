PID Controller Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Proportional-Integral-Derivative (PID) controllers are mainly used to calculate the error values and control and regulate parameters such as pressure, temperature, motion, and flow. Simple functions and cost advantage over PLC devices are major advantages for PID controllers in the industrial sector.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PID Controller in global

Global PID Controller Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global PID Controller Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five PID Controller companies in 2021 (%)

The global PID Controller market was valued at 1581.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1797.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Temperature Controller Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PID Controller include ABB, Eurotherm, Gefran, OMRON, Wachendorff Automation, Calex Electronics, Durex Industries, Enfield Technologies and HANYOUNGNUX, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PID Controller manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PID Controller Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PID Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Temperature Controller

Motion Controller

Flow Controller

Pressure Controller

Global PID Controller Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PID Controller Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil And Gas

Chemicals

Food And Beverage

Power

Global PID Controller Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global PID Controller Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PID Controller revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PID Controller revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PID Controller sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies PID Controller sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Eurotherm

Gefran

OMRON

Wachendorff Automation

Calex Electronics

Durex Industries

Enfield Technologies

HANYOUNGNUX

Honeywell

Red Lion Controls

RKC Instrument

TOPTICA Photonics

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PID Controller Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PID Controller Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PID Controller Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PID Controller Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PID Controller Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PID Controller Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PID Controller Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PID Controller Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PID Controller Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PID Controller Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PID Controller Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PID Controller Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PID Controller Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PID Controller Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PID Controller Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PID Controller Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PID Controller Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

