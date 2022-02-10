News

Piezoelectric Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Piezoelectricity is the electric charge that gets collected in solid materials such as crystals or ceramics when a mechanical force is applied.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piezoelectric in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Piezoelectric Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piezoelectric market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ceramics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piezoelectric include AAC Technologies, APC International, Arkema, CeramTec, Exelis and KYOCERA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piezoelectric companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piezoelectric Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Piezoelectric Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Ceramics
  • Composites
  • Polymers

Global Piezoelectric Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Piezoelectric Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Actuators And Piezo Generators
  • Transducers, Sensors, Accelerators, And Piezo Transformers
  • Resonators, Acoustic Devices, And Ultrasonic Motors

Global Piezoelectric Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Piezoelectric Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Piezoelectric revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Piezoelectric revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • AAC Technologies
  • APC International
  • Arkema
  • CeramTec
  • Exelis
  • KYOCERA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Piezoelectric Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Piezoelectric Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Piezoelectric Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Piezoelectric Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Piezoelectric Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Piezoelectric Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Piezoelectric Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Piezoelectric Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Piezoelectric Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Piezoelectric Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezoelectric Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piezoelectric Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piezoelectric Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Piezoelectric Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ceramics

