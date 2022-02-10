Piston Seals Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Piston seals are devices that are deployed to tightly contain the pressurized fluid and air between the piston and the bore of a cylinder to prevent the fluid from entering the cylinder head.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Piston Seals in global, including the following market information:

Global Piston Seals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Piston Seals Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Piston Seals companies in 2021 (%)

The global Piston Seals market was valued at 2133.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2582.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Double-Acting Piston Seals Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Piston Seals include Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Kastas Sealing Technologies, Parker Hannifin, SKF, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Boca Bearings, All Seals, ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik and Chesterton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Piston Seals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Piston Seals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piston Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Double-Acting Piston Seals

Single-Acting Piston Seals

Custom Designed Piston Seals

Global Piston Seals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piston Seals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Heavy Machinery Industry

General Engineering

Aerospace Industry

Global Piston Seals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Piston Seals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Piston Seals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Piston Seals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Piston Seals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Piston Seals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Kastas Sealing Technologies

Parker Hannifin

SKF

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Boca Bearings

All Seals

ElringKlinger Kunststofftechnik

Chesterton

Hunger DFE

Greene

Tweed

Seal Science

James Walker

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Piston Seals Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Piston Seals Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Piston Seals Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Piston Seals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Piston Seals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Piston Seals Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Piston Seals Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Piston Seals Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Piston Seals Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Piston Seals Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Piston Seals Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Piston Seals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Piston Seals Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piston Seals Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Piston Seals Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Piston Seals Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Piston Seals Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Double-Acting Piston Seals

