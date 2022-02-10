PA 6 Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PA 6 Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engineering Plastics Grade PA66 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PA 6 Resin include China Shenma Group, INVISTA, Huafon Group, Ascend Performance Materials, BASF, DuPont, Toray, Jiangsu Huayang Nylon and Asahi Kasei. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PA 6 Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PA 6 Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA 6 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Engineering Plastics Grade PA66

Fibers Grade PA66

Global PA 6 Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA 6 Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive Industry

Electronics & Electrical

Packaging Industry

Other

Global PA 6 Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global PA 6 Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PA 6 Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PA 6 Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PA 6 Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies PA 6 Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

China Shenma Group

INVISTA

Huafon Group

Ascend Performance Materials

BASF

DuPont

Toray

Jiangsu Huayang Nylon

Asahi Kasei

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 PA 6 Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global PA 6 Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global PA 6 Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global PA 6 Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global PA 6 Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global PA 6 Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top PA 6 Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global PA 6 Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global PA 6 Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global PA 6 Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global PA 6 Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PA 6 Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers PA 6 Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA 6 Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PA 6 Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PA 6 Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global PA 6 Resin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Engineering Plastics Grade PA66

4.1.3 Fibers Grade PA66

