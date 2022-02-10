Oil-Well Cement Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Oil-Well Cement market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ordinary Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Oil-Well Cement include LafargeHolcim, Dyckerhoff Ag, Heidelberg Cement, Italcementi, Cemex, Kerman Cement, Trinidad Cement, Oman Cement and Gezhouba Group Cement, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Oil-Well Cement manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Oil-Well Cement Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil-Well Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ordinary
- Moderate Sulfate-Resistant
- High Sulfate-Resistant
Global Oil-Well Cement Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil-Well Cement Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil Well
- Gas Well
- Other
Global Oil-Well Cement Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Oil-Well Cement Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Oil-Well Cement revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Oil-Well Cement revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Oil-Well Cement sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Oil-Well Cement sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- LafargeHolcim
- Dyckerhoff Ag
- Heidelberg Cement
- Italcementi
- Cemex
- Kerman Cement
- Trinidad Cement
- Oman Cement
- Gezhouba Group Cement
- Tianshan Cement
- Qscc
- Qlssn
- Conch
- Yatai Group
- Jidong Cement
- Ningxia Building Materials
- Taiyuan Lionhead Cement
- Dalian Cement
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Oil-Well Cement Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Oil-Well Cement Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Oil-Well Cement Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Oil-Well Cement Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Oil-Well Cement Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Oil-Well Cement Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Oil-Well Cement Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Oil-Well Cement Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Oil-Well Cement Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Oil-Well Cement Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Oil-Well Cement Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oil-Well Cement Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Oil-Well Cement Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Well Cement Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oil-Well Cement Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oil-Well Cement Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Oil-Well Cement Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
