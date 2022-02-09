Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A Outdoor pantiltzoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor PTZ Camera in global, including the following market information:

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Outdoor PTZ Camera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Outdoor PTZ Camera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

HD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Outdoor PTZ Camera include AXIS, FLIR, Panasonic, Honeywell, Bosch Security Systems, Sony, Canon, Pelco and Hikvision, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Outdoor PTZ Camera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

HD

UHD

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Public Facilities Area

Industry Area

Commercial Area

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Outdoor PTZ Camera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Outdoor PTZ Camera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Outdoor PTZ Camera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Outdoor PTZ Camera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AXIS

FLIR

Panasonic

Honeywell

Bosch Security Systems

Sony

Canon

Pelco

Hikvision

Dahua Technology

Wolfowitz

Infinova(China)

YAAN

