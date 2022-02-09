Paperboard Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paperboard in global, including the following market information:

Global Paperboard Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paperboard Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Paperboard companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paperboard market was valued at 433410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 511750 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

White Lined Chip board Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paperboard include Stora Enso, ITC, Shandong Bohui Paper, Zumbiel Packaging, Paper Works Industries, Graphic Packaging International, Multi Packaging Solutions, Clondalkin Group and Caraustar and Cascades Inc.. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Paperboard manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paperboard Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

White Lined Chip board

Virgin Fiber-based board

Coated Unbleached Kraft Board (CUK)

Global Paperboard Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Graphic Printing

Global Paperboard Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Paperboard Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paperboard revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paperboard revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paperboard sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Paperboard sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stora Enso

ITC

Shandong Bohui Paper

Zumbiel Packaging

Paper Works Industries

Graphic Packaging International

Multi Packaging Solutions

Clondalkin Group

Caraustar and Cascades Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paperboard Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paperboard Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paperboard Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paperboard Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paperboard Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paperboard Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paperboard Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paperboard Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paperboard Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paperboard Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paperboard Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paperboard Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paperboard Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paperboard Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paperboard Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Paperboard Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 White Lined Chip board

4.1.3 Virgin Fiber-based board

