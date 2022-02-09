Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Off-road vehicle engines are the engines for the vehicles that are capable of driving on and off flat and paved surface.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Off-road Vehicle Engines in global, including the following market information:

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Off-road Vehicle Engines companies in 2021 (%)

The global Off-road Vehicle Engines market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Under 50 Hp Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Off-road Vehicle Engines include Cummins, Caterpillar, Kubota, MAN, Volvo Penta, FPT, Yanmar, Deutz and Yuchai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Off-road Vehicle Engines manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Under 50 Hp

50-100 Hp

Above 100 Hp

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction Machinery

Agricultural Machinery

Other

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Off-road Vehicle Engines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Off-road Vehicle Engines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Off-road Vehicle Engines sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Off-road Vehicle Engines sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cummins

Caterpillar

Kubota

MAN

Volvo Penta

FPT

Yanmar

Deutz

Yuchai

Deere

Weichai Power

Yunnei Power

Mitsubishi

Isuzu

Lombardini

Anhui Quanchai Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Off-road Vehicle Engines Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Off-road Vehicle Engines Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Off-road Vehicle Engines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Off-road Vehicle Engines Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Off-road Vehicle Engines Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Off-road Vehicle Engines Companies

