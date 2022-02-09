Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Surgical Anti-Adhesion
Surgical anti-adhesion is a implant for medical uses in order to reduce or prevent internal adhesions by separating the internal tessues and organs.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Surgical Anti-Adhesion in global, including the following market information:
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Surgical Anti-Adhesion companies in 2021 (%)
The global Surgical Anti-Adhesion market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gels Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Surgical Anti-Adhesion include Ethicon, SANOFI, Baxter International, Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Medtronic, Integra Life Sciences, FzioMed, Anika Therapeutics and Bioscompass, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Surgical Anti-Adhesion manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gels
- Sheets
- Drugs
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- General/abdominal Surgery
- Pelvic/gynecological Surgery
- Other Surgery
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Surgical Anti-Adhesion revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Surgical Anti-Adhesion revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Surgical Anti-Adhesion sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Surgical Anti-Adhesion sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Ethicon
- SANOFI
- Baxter International
- Pathfinder Cell Therapy
- Medtronic
- Integra Life Sciences
- FzioMed
- Anika Therapeutics
- Bioscompass
- Haohai Biological
- SJZ Yishengtang
- Singclean Medical
- SJZ Ruinuo
- HK WELLife
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Surgical Anti-Adhesion Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Surgical Anti-Adhesion Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Surgical Anti-Adhesion Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Surgical Anti-Adhesion Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Anti-Adhesion Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Surgical Anti-Adhesion Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Surgical Anti-Adhesion Companies
4 Sights by Product
