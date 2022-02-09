Floating Roof AST Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floating Roof AST in global, including the following market information:

Global Floating Roof AST Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Floating Roof AST Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Floating Roof AST companies in 2021 (%)

The global Floating Roof AST market was valued at 1347.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1600.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hazardous for flammable liquids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floating Roof AST include CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, ISHII IRON WORKS, PermianLide, Altard, Fox Tank and Polymaster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Floating Roof AST manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floating Roof AST Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hazardous for flammable liquids

Non-hazardous content

Hazardous for other materials

Global Floating Roof AST Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater

Others

Global Floating Roof AST Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Floating Roof AST revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Floating Roof AST revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Floating Roof AST sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Floating Roof AST sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CST Industries

McDermott

CIMC

Toyo Kanetsu

ISHII IRON WORKS

PermianLide

Altard

Fox Tank

Polymaster

Highland Tank

General Industries

Pfaudler

MEKRO

Tank Connection

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floating Roof AST Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floating Roof AST Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floating Roof AST Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floating Roof AST Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floating Roof AST Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Floating Roof AST Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floating Roof AST Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floating Roof AST Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floating Roof AST Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Floating Roof AST Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Floating Roof AST Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floating Roof AST Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Floating Roof AST Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Roof AST Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floating Roof AST Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Roof AST Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

