Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST
Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases or mediums used for the short- or long-term storage of heat or cold.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST in global, including the following market information:
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST companies in 2021 (%)
The global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST market was valued at 2994.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3533.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Fixed-Roof Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST include CST Industries, McDermott, CIMC, Toyo Kanetsu, ISHII IRON WORKS, PermianLide, Altard, Fox Tank and Polymaster, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Fixed-Roof
- Floating Roof
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical Industry
- Water & Wastewater
- Others
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CST Industries
- McDermott
- CIMC
- Toyo Kanetsu
- ISHII IRON WORKS
- PermianLide
- Altard
- Fox Tank
- Polymaster
- Highland Tank
- General Industries
- Pfaudler
- MEKRO
- Tank Connection
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Fixed-Roof and Floating Roof AST Players in Global Market
