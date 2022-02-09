Chefs knives Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Chefs knives Market Size
Chefs knives is a cutting tool used in food preparation.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Chefs knives in global, including the following market information:
Global Chefs knives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Chefs knives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Chefs knives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Chefs knives market was valued at 628.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 877.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Chinease Style knife Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Chefs knives include Groupe SEB, Kai, Zwilling, Victorinox, Cutco, Wusthof, Shibazi, Fiskars and Friedr. Dick, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Chefs knives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Chefs knives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chefs knives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Chinease Style knife
- Japanese Style Knife
- Western Style Knife
- Others
Global Chefs knives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chefs knives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Common Knives
- Meat Knives
- Other Knives
Global Chefs knives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Chefs knives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Chefs knives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Chefs knives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Chefs knives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Chefs knives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Groupe SEB
- Kai
- Zwilling
- Victorinox
- Cutco
- Wusthof
- Shibazi
- Fiskars
- Friedr. Dick
- Ginsu
- MAC
- Yoshikin
- Chroma Cutlery
- Zhangxiaoquan
- Kyocera
- TOJIRO
- KitchenAid
- Dexter-Russell
- Wangmazi
- BergHOFF
- Chan Chi Kee
- Cuisinart
- MCUSTA Zanmai
- Robert Welch
- Furi
- Mundial
- Coltellerie Sanelli
- Spyderco
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Chefs knives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Chefs knives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Chefs knives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Chefs knives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Chefs knives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Chefs knives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Chefs knives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Chefs knives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Chefs knives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Chefs knives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Chefs knives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Chefs knives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Chefs knives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chefs knives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Chefs knives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Chefs knives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Chefs knives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Chinease Style knife
4.1.3 Japanese Style Knife
