Increasing Chronic Disease And Awareness Related To It Will Augment The Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market At A CAGR Of 6.0% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global diagnostic imaging services market, assessing the market based on its segments such as type, application, end-use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diagnostic-imaging-services-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 361.5 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases are one of the key factors for the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging services all across the globe. Moreover, rising awareness related to acute care, image-guided medical procedures, and improved treatment planning is also motivating the diagnostic imaging services industry.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Diagnostic imaging is used to aid the diagnosis of the body or its parts for a particular medical condition. A variety of techniques are used to create body image. The type of techniques used by the physician depends on the condition and symptom of the patient. Along with understanding the patient’s health needs, it also maintains the privacy and security of the sensitive data by providing access to different verticals.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/diagnostic-imaging-services-market

On the basis of type, the Diagnostic Imaging Services market is segmented into:

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography (CT)

Nuclear Imaging

Others

The market is also segmented by application into the following sub-segments

Cardiology

Gynaecology/Obstetrics

Orthopaedics and Musculoskeletal

Oncology

Neurology and Spine

General Imaging

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centres

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

The regional markets for Diagnostic Imaging Services include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Significant demand for medical imaging services is witnessed all across the globe. The increasing number of diagnostic imaging centres, rising geriatric population, and increase in chronic diseases such as cancer and CVD are some of the key factors for market growth. Moreover, increased awareness for early diagnosis and government programs for early diagnosis of critical diseases also support market growth. As a result, investment by the government and the private sectors in imaging facilities is increasing, aiding the market growth. The US is expected to be a major contributor to the market whereas emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil will provide significant growth to the market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Siemens Healthineers, Hitachi, Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation among few others. The report covers the market shares, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

