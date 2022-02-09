Global Hydraulic Hose Market To Be Driven by the Increasing Demand From The End Use Industries In the Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Hydraulic Hose Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global hydraulic hose market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.98 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4.35%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 2.56 Billion

The major factors that propel the hydraulic hose market include the growing demand for hydraulic hose in various industries such as mining, agriculture, and growing construction activities across the globe. The hydraulic hoses provide various benefits to these industries such as cost-effectiveness, being better able to absorb shock and vibration, easier to route and install, dampening pressure surges and others. The significant application of hydraulic hoses in hydraulic machines can create strong low-speed torque and manage the speed and movement of machines with extreme accuracy that further encourages the demand for hydraulic hoses in various end-use industries. The ongoing construction projects worldwide are likely to propel market growth. Also, with the growing new projects of thermal power energy, the demand for coal mining has increased drastically, which is again expected to fuel market growth. Moreover, the growing usage of hydraulic hoses in the military and industrial sectors has also raised the demand for the product.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Hydraulic hoses are used to transport hydraulic fluid from one hydraulic system to another. These are equipped with the necessary connectors and are used to convey fluid / fluid power within a hydraulic system while maintaining high pressure. Hoses are generally flexible, but they are frequently reinforced with multiple layers because hydraulic systems frequently work at very high or high pressures, and they are utilised in machinery and equipment for lifting, hoisting, compressing, shearing, extending, moulding, and other applications. These are used in a variety of industries, including manufacturing, agriculture, and construction.

By product, the market is divided into:

Reinforced

Corrugated

Coiled

Others

The leading application of the market includes:

Agriculture

Construction

Material Handling

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rise in agriculture activities, along with the advancement in the industry such as harvesters, tractors, transport vehicles, and other machinery in emerging economies, provides significant growth opportunities to the hydraulic hose market. Technological developments in core construction and infrastructure industries are expected to increase demand for the hydraulic hose market owing to increasing industrialisation. The use of hydraulic hoses in transporting petroleum oil and liquids with high-water contents in several industrial applications is further driving the market growth. During the forecast period, the global hydraulic hoses market is predicted to rise due to an increase in manufacturers’ research and development activities and the expansion of key hydraulic hose manufacturers in developing economies. The rapid development and increasing investment in the construction sector are key factors driving the growth of the hydraulic hose market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Bridgestone Corporation, RYCO Hydraulics Pty Ltd, and ContiTech AG, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

