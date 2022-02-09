Global Robotic Refuelling System Market Report Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 45% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Robotic Refuelling System Market and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global robotic refuelling system market, assessing the market based on its segments like components, fuel pumped, payload carrying capacity, verticals and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-refueling-system-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 33.35 Million

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 45%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 310 Million

During the forecast period, the robotic refuelling system market is expected to be driven by the rising usage of autonomous transport trucks in mining, where gasoline is the primary fuel. The increased demand for automation, electric/hybrid automobiles, and cost-effective on-site refueling stations for mining haulage trucks are the primary elements driving the robotic refuelling system industry development with a payload capacity of 105–155 kg internationally.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Robotic refueling is an automated refueling system that directs the nozzle into the truck’s gasoline tank using high-end vision sensing and detecting technology. When implemented, this strategy greatly enhances the flexibility of the on-the-job project while simultaneously addressing cost, productivity, and safety concerns.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-refueling-system-market

Based on components, the market covers:

Hardware Vehicle Positioning System Control System Robotic Arm Fuel Dispensing System

Software

Based on payload carrying capacity, the market is categorised into:

Up to 50 kg

50–100 kg

100–150 kg

Based on fuel pumped, the market is divided into:

Gasoline

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

Others

Based on vertical, the market is categorised into:

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

robotic refuelling systems with a broad range of payload capabilities based on the type of fuel being pumped are used in verticals such as mining, automotive, aviation, army and defense, and warehouse and logistics, and their application in each field is assisting the market expansion. The growing demand for low-cost mining operations, as well as the necessity for increased safety and security, are propelling the industry forward. Fuel dispensing is the primary driver of market expansion. In 2020, it is expected that the market for robotic refuelling systems, which are used to pump gasoline and other fuels, would have the largest share.

Legal and safety restrictions are one of the major roadblocks to industry expansion. The transition from manual to automated gasoline caps is a significant barrier that could stymie industry growth during the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are ABB Group Ltd, Scott Technology Ltd, KUKA AG, Rotec Engineering, Fuelmatics, Mine Energy Solution Pty, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Steven Luke, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Mattress Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/mattress-market

Global Ophthalmic Knives Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/ophthalmic-knives-market

Global Bio Decontamination Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/bio-decontamination-market

Global Reusable Water Bottles Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/reusable-water-bottles-market

Global Automotive Lightweight Material Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-lightweight-material-market

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you with Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.