Global Smart Doorbell Market Report Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 48% In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Smart Doorbell Market and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global smart doorbell market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 48%

Smart locks and smart doorbells with advanced technological integration provide great safety and reliability, which is projected to drive industry growth. Manufacturers are also including facial recognition technology in their products, as well as automatic motion detection, which gives the smart doorbell market a boost. For smart doorbell manufacturers concerned with putting value-added features into their products, facial recognition technology might be a game-changer.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

A smart doorbell is an internet-connected doorbell that uses a smartphone or other electronic device to notify the homeowner of a visitor at the door. It is triggered when a visitor hits the doorbell’s button or when the doorbell’s built-in motion sensors detect a visitor.

Based on product, the market covers:

Integrated smart doorbell

Stand-alone smart doorbell

The major regional markets include:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The market for smart locks is being driven by the demand for flexibility and strong security, as well as remote locking, quick installation and unlocking, and instant alerts to homeowners. As the number of burglaries has increased in recent years, so has the demand for intelligent locks. One of the primary drivers of the smart doorbell market growth is the preference of most clients for intelligent locks and intelligent doorbells over traditional doorbells. The introduction of new participants into the market has resulted in the development of new products at much lower prices, each with its own set of uses. As a result of buyers’ preferences, providers are now combining intelligent locks with intelligent doorbells, adding to the expansion of the smart doorbell market. The increased demand for smart doorbells has also fueled industry innovation.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are August Home Inc, dbell Inc, Google LLC, Ring LLC, SkyBell Technologies Inc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

