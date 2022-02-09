The Rising Prevalence Of Cancer Is Driving The Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market In The Forecast Period 2021 2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global e-prescribing market, assessing the market based on its segments such as indication, and major regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020):

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8.6%

• Forecast Market Size (2026):

The high incidence of cancer is the major factor creating the demand for EGFR inhibitors all across the globe. Moreover, the geriatric population and lifestyle changes are also major factors for the market growth. Epidermal growth factor inhibitors (EGFRI) is among the first targeted cancer therapy for the treatment, for many advanced-stage epithelial cancers. Compared to conventional chemotherapies, these agents have a better ability to target cancer cells, further offering a better safety profile.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

EGFR inhibitors are the class of medicines that bind to certain parts of the EGFR and slow down or stop cell growth. EGFR is found at abnormally high levels in cancer cells. There are two types of EGFR inhibitors that include tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKI) and monoclonal antibodies.

The market can be broadly categorised based by indication into:

• Lung cancer

• Colorectal cancer

• Breast cancer

• Others

Regional markets for EGFR Inhibitor include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

A continued increase in cancer prevalence such as lung cancer, colorectal cancer, breast cancer, and others is the key factor for the growth of receptor inhibitors industry. In addition, busy lifestyle, high alcohol consumption, and smoking habit are common factors for the increasing cancer cases all across the globe, especially in North America and Europe. This growing prevalence of cancer all across the globe also creates a need for better therapy techniques that encourage scientists to create EGFR antibodies. Due to an enormous demand for new and better therapies to treat cancer, multiple pharmaceutical companies are developing advanced EGFR inhibitors to capitalise on this enormous unmet need, which is expected to aid the industry over the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers.

