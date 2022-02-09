Lucrative Growth Of 21.4% In The Global E-Prescribing Market Is Expected In The Forecast Period 2021 To 2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global E-prescribing Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global e-prescribing market, assessing the market based on its segments such as product, delivery mode, useability, end-use, and major regions including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East, and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 540 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 21.4%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.74 Billion

Several government initiatives and incentive programs are the key factors for the growth of the market globally. Moreover, increasing smartphone penetration and better internet connectivity are also aiding the growth of the market. In addition, the increased focus of governments on reducing frauds, abuse of controlled substances, reducing medical errors, and the need to curb escalating healthcare costs is also augmenting the market.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

E-prescriptions or electronic prescriptions are computer-based electronically generated and transmitted medical prescriptions. It is an alternative to handwritten or faxed notes or calling in prescriptions.

The market can be broadly categorised based by product into:

• Solution

• Hardware

• Services

By delivery mode, the market is segmented into:

• Web Based

• Cloud Based

• On-Premises/Licensed Based

Based on useability, the market can be divided into

• Handheld Device

• Computer Based Device

The market has following end-use

• Hospitals

• Office-Based Physicians

• Pharmacies

Regional markets for e-prescribing solutions include:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America and Europe already hold a significant market share in the e-prescription market. It is due to well-developed public and private healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare, and high awareness related to e-prescriptions. Asia Pacific finds a significant opportunity for e-prescribing market revenue generation. The acceptance of digitisation in the region has greatly increased after the COVID-10 pandemic with a focus on streamlining their entire workflow and ensuring patient safety. Result of this, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the e-prescribing market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market include General Electric Company, Epic Systems Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers, and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

