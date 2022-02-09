Mumps Virus Testing Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Mumps is a contagious disease which affects children as well as adult and it is caused by the mumps virus. Mumps is a type of viral infection that affects the parotid gland which one of the member of saliva producing gland. The swelling in one or both parotid gland is the indication for the mumps. The complication in the mumps may cause the permanent loss of hearing. A continuous headache, loss of appetite, muscles ache tiredness and fever are the symptoms of the mumps disease. There no specific treatment for mumps, only vaccination can be given for the precaution. The mumps virus can easily spread from person to person through the saliva droplet of the infected person. If the person suspects with the mumps, then the blood test is performed to identify the presence of mumps virus.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Mumps Virus Testing in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6847769/global-mumps-virus-testing-2022-2028-913

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Mumps Virus Testing market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cell Culture/Immunofluorescence Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Mumps Virus Testing include Cortez Diagnostics, ZeptoMetrix, McKesson Medical-Surgical, NovaTec Immundiagnostica and Arlington Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Mumps Virus Testing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cell Culture/Immunofluorescence

Semi-Quantitative Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Semi-Quantitative Chemiluminescent Immunoassay

Qualitative Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Mumps Virus Testing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Mumps Virus Testing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cortez Diagnostics

ZeptoMetrix

McKesson Medical-Surgical

NovaTec Immundiagnostica

Arlington Scientific

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-mumps-virus-testing-2022-2028-913-6847769

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Mumps Virus Testing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Mumps Virus Testing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Mumps Virus Testing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Mumps Virus Testing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Mumps Virus Testing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Mumps Virus Testing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Mumps Virus Testing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mumps Virus Testing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Mumps Virus Testing Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Mumps Virus Testing Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global Mumps Virus

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan Mumps Virus Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Global Mumps Virus Testing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

North America Mumps Virus Testing Market Report (2014-2024) – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast