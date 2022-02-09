Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Report And Forecast 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Graphene Nanoplatelets Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, the global graphene nanoplatelets market attained a value of USD 44.9 million in 2020. Aided by the increasing demand from various end-use industries, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 37.2% between 2021 and 2026 to reach a value of USD 302.3 million by 2026.

Graphene nanoplatelets are nanoparticles that consist of short stacks of platelet-shaped graphene sheets. These nanoplatelets have emerged to be the most suitable material for the nanocomposites industry replacing carbon nanofibers, nanotubes, and similar compounds owing to their excellent mechanical strength and conductive properties. Moreover, the multifunctional properties of graphene nanotubes allow them to be used in a wide range of applications, including conductive inks, coatings, medical devices, and energy storage. Exterior components of automobiles, electrostatic paintings, inks and pastes, protection of electrostatic-sensitive devices (ESD), and electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding all use graphene nanoplatelets-based composites. Silicone rubber GNP composites, epoxy GNP composites, and fluoroelastomer (FKM) GNP composites utilise them. These composites have increased conductivity and can be used in high-temperature environments. The graphene nanoplatelets sector is being driven by increased demand from the energy and power, and aerospace verticals, and consumer desire for eco-friendly, effective, strong, and lightweight products and increasing use as a filler in polymer matrices. Other reasons driving the global graphene nanoplatelets market expansion include increased thermal and electrical conductivity and stability and reduced component weight while increasing characteristics.

The emergence of advanced technology for production and product purification is expected to generate significant opportunities in the market. Various government and non-government research institutes have partnered with commercial manufacturers for innovation and development studies. Compared to conventional carbon-based materials, superior mechanical and functional properties have created lucrative opportunities in the graphene nanoplatelets market. The presence of numerous aircraft manufacturers has boosted the demand for lightweight composite materials. This has increased the product demand in composite fabrication due to their material strength, mechanical properties, and performance efficiency. The rising market for cars with reduced weight and high fuel consumption is expected to improve product use over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The market report by Expert Market Research analyses the market based on segmentations such as application, and major regions.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents –

Market Breakup by Application

• Energy and Power

• Composites

• Conductive Inks and Coatings

• Others

Market Breakup by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other major developments, of the key players in the industry. Some of the major players in the market explored in the Expert Market Research report are:

• XG Sciences, Inc.

• ACS Material, LLC

• Swan Chemical Inc.

• Directa Plus S.p.A

• Haydale Limited

• Applied Graphene Materials plc

• Others

