Europe Laundry Detergent Market To Be Driven By Increased Demand From Household Care Sector In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Europe Laundry Detergent Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives in-depth analysis of the Europe laundry detergent market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 15.2 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3.7%

Forecasted Market Size (2026): USD 19.5 Billion

Europe is the world’s second largest market for laundry detergents, trailing only Asia Pacific. About one fifth of the industry is based on the continent. While powder detergents are the market leader in terms of volume, accounting for about half of the global market, liquid detergents are the market leader in Europe. Convenience in the handling of liquid detergents continues to be a major driver of the Europe laundry detergent market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Laundry detergent is a sort of detergent (cleaning agent) used for washing dirty laundry (clothing) (clothes). Laundry detergents are generally available in the form of powder, liquid, or pods/tablets. Their principal function involves eliminating mixed soils from fiber surfaces. Typical laundry detergents may comprise builders, surfactants, bleach, enzymes, dirt anti deposition agents, foam regulators, corrosion inhibitors, optical brighteners, color transfer inhibitors, perfumes, dyes, fillers, and formulation aids.

The industry can be divided based on types as:

Enzymatic

Non-Enzymatic

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its applications into:

Household

Industrial and Institutional

Based on region, the market is segmented into:

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Others

Market Trends

By type the laundry detergents have been categorised in enzymatic and non-enzymatic detergents. Of the two, enzymatic detergents have gained traction in Europe owing to their excellent cleaning abilities and advance results. Specialised cleaning and hygiene product demand from various end use sectors specially hospitality has resulted in the growth of laundry care industry alongside. In France, the region’s largest market, liquid tablet detergents are gaining popularity as consumers seek greater convenience, with many of these products now adding laundry aids such as fabric conditioners or softeners. Consumers prefer the tablet form since it prevents the overdosage of the product during their wash. Liquid tablet detergents will continue to rise in popularity, fuelled by rising customer demand for convenience, as producers develop increasingly complex concentrated formulations that eliminate the need for consumers to purchase a variety of different specialty goods. In actual sales terms, liquid tablet detergents and concentrated liquid detergents will continue to generate genuine value growth. Over the anticipated period, sustainable and environmentally friendly products are also expected to have continued development and growth in popularity. The laundry care market has recorded year-on-year real value growth in Western Europe. Growth has been primarily driven by liquid tablet detergents and concentrated liquid detergents. Coronavirus (COVID-19) did not have any big effect on the general market; however, it did help raise sales of laundry sanitiser, particularly in the UK. Laundry care is likely to continue achieving modest yearly growth rates over much of the projection period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Procter & Gamble, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Unilever Plc, The Clorox Company, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

