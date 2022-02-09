Nanomedicines Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nanotechnology refers to the engineering of functional systems at the molecular scale. It includes construction of items from the bottom up, using modern techniques and tools to make complete, high-performance products. Nanomedicines refer to medications that are based on the application of nanotechnology in the medical field. They include monitoring, construction, repair, and control of human biological systems at the molecular level, using nanodevices and nanostructures.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nanomedicines in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Nanomedicines Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nanomedicines market was valued at 160 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 242.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nanoparticles Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nanomedicines include Abbott, GE Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, CombiMatrix, Celgene, Mallinckrodt and Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nanomedicines companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nanomedicines Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanomedicines Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nanoparticles
- Nanoshells
- Nanotubes
- Nanodevices
- Others
Global Nanomedicines Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nanomedicines Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Research Institute
Global Nanomedicines Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nanomedicines Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nanomedicines revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nanomedicines revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Abbott
- GE Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck
- Pfizer
- CombiMatrix
- Celgene
- Mallinckrodt
- Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical
- Nanosphere
- UCB SA
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nanomedicines Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nanomedicines Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nanomedicines Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nanomedicines Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nanomedicines Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nanomedicines Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nanomedicines Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nanomedicines Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nanomedicines Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nanomedicines Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanomedicines Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nanomedicines Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nanomedicines Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global Nanomedicines Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Nanoparticles
4.1.3
