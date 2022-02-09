MicroRNA Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A microRNA (abbreviated miRNA) is a small non-coding RNA molecule (containing about 22 nucleotides) found in plants, animals and some viruses, that functions in RNA silencing and post-transcriptional regulation of gene expression.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MicroRNA in Global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6847649/global-microrna-2022-2028-486

Global MicroRNA Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global MicroRNA market was valued at 596.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1738.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PCR-based Assay Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MicroRNA include Illumina, Roche, Agilent, Bio-Rad, Sigma Aldrich, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Meridian Life Science, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MicroRNA companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MicroRNA Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global MicroRNA Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PCR-based Assay

miRNA Arrays

Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunoassay

Global MicroRNA Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global MicroRNA Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Diagnostic Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Global MicroRNA Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global MicroRNA Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MicroRNA revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MicroRNA revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Illumina

Roche

Agilent

Bio-Rad

Sigma Aldrich

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

Meridian Life Science

Rosetta Genomics

Dharmacon

BioVendor

Miltenyi Biotec

Kaneka Corporation

Abcam

GeneCopoeia

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

NanoString Technologies

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-microrna-2022-2028-486-6847649

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MicroRNA Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MicroRNA Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MicroRNA Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MicroRNA Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MicroRNA Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MicroRNA Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MicroRNA Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MicroRNA Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 MicroRNA Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies MicroRNA Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MicroRNA Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 MicroRNA Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 MicroRNA Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global MicroRNA Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 PCR-based Assay

4.1.3 miRNA Arrays

4.1.4 Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

MicroRNA Tools and Services Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global and China MicroRNA Sequencing (miRNA-Seq) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Japan MicroRNA (miRNA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and United States MicroRNA Products Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027