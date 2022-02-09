Global Immunomodulators Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Incidence Of Chronic Diseases In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Immunomodulators Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global immunomodulators market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view the report [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immunomodulators-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 175 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.8%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 245 Billion

The major factors driving the market growth are the increasing usage of monoclonal antibodies to treat diseases such as sclerosis, Crohns disease, rheumatoid arthritis and others, and the rising prevalence of cancer. The consistent number of product approvals of highly significant monoclonal antibodies in autoimmune diseases is predicted to be responsible for widening the scope of growth. The rise in the incidence of chronic diseases such as asthma, allergic conditions, cancer, and multiple sclerosis and the availability of effective product pipelines of the companies involved in the research and development of immunomodulators accelerate the market growth. The presence of significant unmet clinical needs in the treatment of immunological disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, and a growth in the number of active clinical studies for the development of immunotherapeutic drugs such as laquinimod and ozanimod, have a positive impact on the market. The increasing drug resistance is predicted to be responsible for boosting the clinical urgency to develop potentially new generation immunomodulators with targeted therapy mechanisms.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Immunomodulators are chemicals that reduce the immune system’s ability to produce antibodies or sensitised cells, therefore altering the immunological response. The antigen that triggered their synthesis is recognised and reacted to by these cells. Corticosteroids, thymosin, cytotoxic drugs, and immunoglobulins are few examples of immunomodulators. Some immunomodulators are derived from pharmaceutical preparations, while others are found naturally in the body.

Explore the full report with the table of [email protected] https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/immunomodulators-market

The major types of immunomodulators on the basis of product are:

Immunosuppressants Antibodies Calcineurin Inhibitors Glucocorticoid Antimetabolites Others

Immunostimulants Vaccines Antibodies Others



The market can be broadly categorised on the basis of its applications into:

Oncology

Respiratory

HIV

Others

On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry is expected to have lucrative growth prospects as more people become aware of the availability of immunomodulators. The market is expected to be predominantly driven by high investments in research and development employed by prominent companies and government, resulting in the large-scale production of new and therapeutically advanced drugs. In addition, the availability of an effective product pipeline of the companies involved in the research and development of immunomodulators further fuels the market growth. increase in the population, the surge in healthcare expenditure, improved healthcare infrastructure, and expansion of biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Amgen, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Novartis AG, and Biogen Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

