Global Alprazolam Powder Market To Be Driven By Growing Number Of Patients With Anxiety, Depression Across The Globe In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Alprazolam Powder Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Alprazolam Powder Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Source, Product, Industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026):

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

The demand for alprazolam powder is expected to rise due to an increase in the geriatric population who are vulnerable to depression and due to an increase in anxiety disorders, including phobias. However, tight regulatory controls and adverse medication effects, such as drug dependency, may impede the industry’s development. Fast paced and challenging lifestyles contributing to depression are projected to benefit the industry’s growth in the forecast era. The public’s awareness of mental health problems and desire to aggressively seek support are also projected to fuel demand growth over the projected timeframe. Additionally, the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector, combined with increasing mental-health awareness, is helping the market’s growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Alprazolam is a positive modulator of the gamma-aminobutyric acid class A receptor that acts allosterically (GABA). When GABA binds to the receptor, its effects are amplified, resulting in brain repression. As a result, effects such as reduced anxiety, muscle relaxation, antidepressant, and anticonvulsant activity are observed. Alprazolam is a triazolobenzodiazepine with a high therapeutic index. Alprazolam’s efficacy in the central nervous system is dose-dependent. It is most frequently used to treat anxiety disorders in the short term, particularly panic disorder and generalized anxiety disorder.

Based on type, the market is divided into:

Compressed Tablets

Extended-Release Capsules

Based on application, the industry is bifurcated into:

Panic Disorders

Anxiety

Depression

Insomnia

Others

By end-use, the industry is categorised into:

Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry is expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the rise in multi-source investment along with the pharmaceutical industry’s increasing growth. Growing understanding of anxiety disorders is also contributing to the growth of the industry. Growing demand from developing countries due to the increasing de-stigmatization of anxiety and panic disorders further catalyzes industry growth. The business is expected to see more growth in the coming years due to the growing R&D initiatives of the players engaged in the industry. Increasing government funding and the growing pharmaceutical industry are projected to add more fuel to business growth. The growing geriatric population is also projected to help market growth in the coming years. Over the forecast period, factors such as the rising regulatory uses of alprazolam and its ease of availability are projected to fuel market growth.

North America currently leads the alprazolam powder market, and its stronghold is expected to persist during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing penetration of leading companies, the booming food and beverage industry, and the region’s strict medical safety regulations. Europe is expected to be the second-largest market owing to various government policies in support of mental health awareness campaigns. The Asia Pacific region is projected to see significant growth over the forecast period due to an increase in mental well-being, especially in developing economies such as China and India, contributing to more people seeking help, thus, aiding the growth of the market. The high prevalence of diseases and steady government efforts to increase affordable drugs are expected to drive Central and South America’s demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, foreign market players’ efforts to develop their companies in the Middle East are expected to influence the development of the sector in the region significantly.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Pfizer Inc, Terrace Pharmaceuticals, Sandoz AG, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

