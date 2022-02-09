Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Digitalisation Worldwide In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global robotic vacuum cleaner market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, distribution channels, operations, applications, and regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators and analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 2.96 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 83%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 10.67 Billion

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is being driven by the growing demand for efficient robotic vacuum cleaners worldwide. This can be attributed to rising digitalisation, which is leading to the adoption of IoT solutions and digital devices, among the consumers. In addition, the growing spread of the 5G network and the increased accessibility to internet facilities is also aiding the market growth. Moreover, the growing dependency of the consumers on technology is also expected to augment the market growth in the coming years. These factors are expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Robotic vacuum cleaners are cleaning devices that are self-driven and can be remotely controlled. These devices autonomously clean an area using sensors that programmed to assist in the efficient cleaning process. In addition, with the rapid technological advancements, robotic cleaning devices are learning to adapt to various environments and avoid hazardous objects in its path.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/robotic-vacuum-cleaner-market

The robotic vacuum cleaner market, on the basis of type, can be segmented into:

Cleaning Robot

Hybrid Robot

Mopping Robot

Based on distribution channel, the industry can be segregated into:

Online

Offline

On the basis of operation, the market can be distributed into:

Self-driven

Remote-controlled

Based on application, the industry can be categorised into:

Residential

Commercial

Among these, the commercial segment can be further segregated into hospitality, healthcare, retail, offices, and others.

The regional markets for robotic vacuum cleaner include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global robotic vacuum cleaner industry is being driven by the growing working population and their busy work schedules, which is driving them to invest in technological solutions to help with household cleaning chores. In addition, the rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization, and the improved living standards of the consumers is also estimated to add to the market growth. Rapid technological advancements such as the integration artificial intelligence (AI) are also estimated to aid the market growth. The factors are anticipated to provide aid the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are iRobot Corporation, Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd., Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd., Anker Innovations Limited Technology Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and LG Electronics, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person:-Ian Bell, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

Read More Reports:

Global Remote Sensing Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/remote-sensing-software-market

Global Video Streaming Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/video-streaming-software-market

Global Automotive Blind Spot Detection Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-blind-spot-detection-market

Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-power-liftgate-market

Global Data Integration and Integrity Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/data-integration-and-integrity-software-market

Explore more on Procurement Intelligence services of EMR Inc.

**We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.