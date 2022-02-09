Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

There is high demand for pharmaceuticals drug packaging products that are safer and protects pharmaceutical drugs from contamination. Earlier, prefilled syringes were the popular and preferred solution of the drug practitioners but the users often met with accidents due to the breaking of the needle sticks. Thus, there is requirement for packaging products that are safer and user friendly. Since, cartridges do not contain any needle, they eliminate every possibility of any injury. Furthermore, cartridges are highly suitable for the temperature sensitive drugs due to their preservative properties. Thus, they are a safe pharmaceutical packaging solution for the users.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pharmaceutical Cartridges in global

Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pharmaceutical Cartridges Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Pharmaceutical Cartridges companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pharmaceutical Cartridges market was valued at 933.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1328.9 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Cartridges include Schott, Gerresheimer, West Pharmaceutical, Stevanato Group, SGD Pharma, Baxter Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich, Pierrel Group and Transcoject GmbH. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pharmaceutical Cartridges manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

