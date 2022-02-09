Anti-Aging Therapies Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies is the product which delay, stop or retard the aging process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Aging Therapies in Global, including the following market information:

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Aging Therapies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Human Growth Hormone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Aging Therapies include Allergan, Ipsen, Lanzhou Institute, Corneal(Allergan), Galdermal, LG Life Science, Bohus BioTech, IMEIK and Merck and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Aging Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Human Growth Hormone

Stem Cell

Placenta

Botulinus Toxin

Hyaluronic Acid

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Beauty Parlor

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anti-Aging Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anti-Aging Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Allergan

Ipsen

Lanzhou Institute

Corneal(Allergan)

Galdermal

LG Life Science

Bohus BioTech

IMEIK

Merck

Gaoxin

