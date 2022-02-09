News

Anti-Aging Therapies Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Anti-Aging Therapies

Anti-Aging Products and Therapies is the product which delay, stop or retard the aging process.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-Aging Therapies in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anti-Aging Therapies market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Human Growth Hormone Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anti-Aging Therapies include Allergan, Ipsen, Lanzhou Institute, Corneal(Allergan), Galdermal, LG Life Science, Bohus BioTech, IMEIK and Merck and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anti-Aging Therapies companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Human Growth Hormone
  • Stem Cell
  • Placenta
  • Botulinus Toxin
  • Hyaluronic Acid

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Beauty Parlor

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Anti-Aging Therapies revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Anti-Aging Therapies revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Allergan
  • Ipsen
  • Lanzhou Institute
  • Corneal(Allergan)
  • Galdermal
  • LG Life Science
  • Bohus BioTech
  • IMEIK
  • Merck
  • Gaoxin

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Anti-Aging Therapies Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Anti-Aging Therapies Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Anti-Aging Therapies Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Anti-Aging Therapies Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Anti-Aging Therapies Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Anti-Aging Therapies Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Anti-Aging Therapies Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Anti-Aging Therapies Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Aging Therapies Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anti-Aging Therapies Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anti-Aging Therapies Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global

