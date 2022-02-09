Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
The traditional glucose monitoring techniques usually are make use of small incision on the finger to remove blood for screening the glucose level however diabetic patients may suffer from fluctuating glucose levels throughout the day and may require to inject insulin as the level of glucose in the blood increases, this requires continuous blood glucose monitoring systems. Continuous blood glucose monitoring systems are generally made up of two key components: a sensor that is placed under the skin which monitor the glucose levels and a transmitter which sends the data to a display device which may be smart phones of personal computers. These systems enable the patients or doctors to access blood glucose data constantly and even remotely.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System in global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Invasive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System include Dexcom, Medtronic, LifeScan, Roche, Insulet, Abbott Laboratories, Panasonic Healthcare, Echo Therapeutics and Tandem Diabetes Care and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Invasive
- Non-invasive (Exfoliation)
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Self/Home Care
- Hospital & Clinics
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dexcom
- Medtronic
- LifeScan
- Roche
- Insulet
- Abbott Laboratories
- Panasonic Healthcare
- Echo Therapeutics
- Tandem Diabetes Care
- GlySens
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Product Ty
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global MOBILE CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING SYSTEM Assessment, With Major Companies Analysis, Regional Analysis, Breakdown Data by Application/Type
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Sales Market Report 2021
Global Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Research Report 2021
Global and Japan Mobile Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Market Insights, Forecast to 2026