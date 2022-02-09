Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Size, Share – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Mobile Health Apps and Solutions
The mobile healthcare integrates the healthcare application in mobile technology for healthcare solutions. Mobile health apps and solutions help clinicians to document more accurate and complete records, improve productivity, access information, and communicate findings and treatments. Mobile health apps and solutions also help to improve health outcomes, reduce error rates and maintain low cost.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Mobile Health Apps and Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Software Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Mobile Health Apps and Solutions include Philips Healthcare, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Airstrip Technologies, Samsung Electronics, Smart Online, Cardionet, Omron Corporation and Aetna, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Mobile Health Apps and Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Software
- Service
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Self/Home Care
- Hospital & Clinics
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Mobile Health Apps and Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Mobile Health Apps and Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Mobile Health Apps and Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Philips Healthcare
- Johnson & Johnson
- Medtronic
- Airstrip Technologies
- Samsung Electronics
- Smart Online
- Cardionet
- Omron Corporation
- Aetna
- Qualcomm
- Diversinet Corp
