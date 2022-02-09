Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Necessity To Document The Results Efficiently Because Of Sophisticated Lab Procedures Leads To The Automation Of The Laboratory In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of global electronic lab notebook market, assessing the market based on product, by license, by delivery mode, by end-user and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2016-2026), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-lab-notebook-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 555.8 Million

• Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5.2%

• Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 716.1 Million (Calculated)

Because of digitalization and the increasing requirement for timely and correct production, the Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) market is growing significantly. Another aspect driving market expansion is the growing adoption of the device in life science. In addition, the growing necessity for electronically stored data imposes an obvious market impact element.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Electronic lab notebooks (ELN) are computer-programmed electronic devices that enable the storage of data pertaining to laboratory experiments or research. It also allows the user to access the stored data for future data exchange and reference with other users. This is not just an option for laboratory notebooks, but also helps with orderly data administration and security.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-lab-notebook-market

The industry can be broadly categorised based on its product into:

• Cross Disciplinary

• Specific

Based on license, the industry can be divided into:

• Proprietary

• Open

The industry can be divided based on its delivery mode as:

• On-Premise

• Web-Hosted/Cloud-Based

The industry can be divided based on its end-user segments as:

• Life Sciences Companies

• CROs

• Chemical Industry

• Food and Beverage and Agriculture

• Environmental Testing Laboratories

• Petrochemical Refineries and Oil and Gas Industry

• Others

The regional markets for the product include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trends

Increasing automation necessitates speedier data management. The necessity for efficient data storage, analysis, and sharing has arisen. Informatics solutions can considerably increase a laboratory’s effectiveness and efficiency. Furthermore, automating laboratory operations and integrating data allows scientists to make better scientific decisions, increase quality, and ultimately advance research, development, and manufacturing. Thus, increasing lab automation propels the ELN market.

The largest market share is held by the Asia-Pacific region due to increased economic growth, growing government focus on digitization and laboratory infrastructure, increasing life sciences industries, and increasing CRO outsourcing will enhance the APAC region’s market.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), LabWare, Inc., Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR), Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), LabVantage Solutions, Inc., LabLynx, Inc., Benchling, Inc. and among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Global 3D Animation Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/3d-animation-market

Global 1,6-Hexanediol Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/1-6-hexanediol-market

Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) and Spandex Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/1-4-butanediol-polytetramethylene-ether-glycol-spandex-market

Global Portable Generator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-generator-market

Global Portable Fire Extinguisher Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/portable-fire-extinguisher-market

Global Polyols Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyols-market

Global Pigment Dispersions Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pigment-dispersions-market

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/phototherapy-equipment-market

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pharmacovigilance-and-drug-safety-software-market

Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://www.informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: EMR Inc.

Contact Person: Mathew Williams, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

To get more insights on the topic, click here: https://expertmarketresearch-emr.blogspot.com/

Also, Check Procurement Intelligence which provides you Infallible research solutions.

*We at Expert Market Research always thrive to give you the latest information. The numbers in the article are only indicative and may be different from the actual report.